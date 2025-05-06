Thrive on Main in Sheffield returns May 10 with several vendors, businesses participating

Several entrepreneurs in Sheffield are hosting an etsy-inspired market, Thrive on Main, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. (Photo Contributed)

Several entrepreneurs in Sheffield are hosting an etsy-inspired market, Thrive on Main, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.

Thrive on Main has become a spring-favorite event drawing people to Sheffield for the past seven years to shop vendors, boutique trucks, fresh florals, yummy local food and home décor. New this year, is a group fitness class beginning at 9 a.m. along Main Street Sheffield.

There also also be a sidewalk chalk contest from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and live music throughout the day.

Here is a list of current vendors and Sheffield businesses participating: Cows Coffee, Bloom & Blossom, Little Moo Boutique, Gold Key Boutique, Swanee’s Pretzels, Frosted Farmgirl, The Dog House, Galassi Farms, Edna Joe’s Tacos, Blue Anchor Boutique, Homestead Creation, Tootsies Roots & Relics, Hillside and Vine, Blooms by Heartfelt, Lemkin Gardens, Winters Works, The Midwest Mercantile, Mystique Mettler, Fudgies Sweet Treats, Just Poppin By, Wooden Element, By the Grace of Bows, Starved Rock Candle Works, Designer Dupes/Savvy Bags, Made New Clothing, Barrel of Wines, Custom Creations Vinyl, Royal SuperMart, Sislers Ice Cream, Sheffield Locker, Sheffield Lions Club, Park Lane Jewelry, Adalynn Leanne Children’s Boutique, The Garden, Ava Jo Jewelry, Foxy Candles, Taylor & Co, Sheffield 4-H, Red’s Bar & Grill, Lifelong Memories, Parlor Coffee & Cream Co., Bellucio’s, Scattered Seeds Farm, Blissful Branch, SAL Childcare Connection of Central Illinois, Threepeat Offender and Sean Kistler.