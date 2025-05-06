Peru City Council shifts live streams to YouTube

Peru City Council meetings will no longer be streamed on Facebook as the city has opted for posting on YouTube instead. (Image provided by city of Peru)

Peru City Council meetings will no longer be streamed on Facebook as the city has opted for posting on YouTube instead.

Monday marked the first meeting Peru streamed via YouTube as the city determined Facebook to be a safety concern.

“Facebook live is very hackable,” Kolowski said. “So, we need to go to YouTube instead and we’ll download it onto Facebook.”

Information of Technology Director Stephen Rounds said in about a month Facebook will only save videos for 30 days and the city has already begin preparing by pulling down their videos.

“We do have a copy,” he said. “But, for other people who want to go back and watch six months ago, it’s more convenient for them to be able to do it without having to call us.”

Kolowski said he is aware the city won’t be able to read comments as they come in, but will check the comments posted on YouTube.