Keely Lawson, Princeton roll to 16-0 win over Hall: Monday’s BCR roundup

Softball

Princeton 16, Hall 0 (4 inn.): Keely Lawson and the Tigresses made quick work of the Red Devils, scoring 16 runs on 11 hits and three Hall errors in just 3 1/2 at-bats in a four-inning Three Rivers East victory at Little Siberia Field.

Lawson went 2 for 2 batting leadoff for the Tigresses with a double, homer and four RBIs. Avah Oertel and Samantha Woolley also had two hits for the Tigresses, while Caroline Keutzer, Kiyrra Morris and Makayla Hecht each had RBI hits.

Oertel, the starting and winning pitcher, and Reese Reviglio, each pitched two innings with two hits allowed, combined for a four-hit shutout.

Leadoff hitter Charlie Pellegrini went 2 for 2 for the Red Devils.

Newark 8, St. Bede 6: Lily Bosnich (homer, RBI) and Emma Slingsby (double) each went 2 for 4 for the Bruins, who lost in nonconference play at the Academy. Ava Balestri had a two-run homer.

Boys tennis

Princeton 3, Geneseo 2: The Tigers edged out a win over their former NCIC rival Maple Leafs at home Monday with singles wins by Chase Sims (6-4, 6-0) and Landon Davis (6-2, 6-0) and a No. 1 doubles win by Asa Gartin and Jackson Mason (6-1, 6-3).

Girls soccer

Orion 4, Princeton 3: The Tigresses fell on their home pitch in a Three Rivers matchup at Bryant Field.