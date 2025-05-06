Bureau County Genealogical Society to host World War II presentation

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will host historian Jim Gibbons and his presentation on World War II at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Bureau County Genealogical Society, 629 S. Main St., Princeton. (Photo Provided by the Bureau County Genea)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will host historian Jim Gibbons and his presentation on World War II at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Bureau County Genealogical Society, 629 S. Main St., Princeton.

The public is invited to attend this free presentation.

On Dec. 8, 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt stated: “Yesterday, December 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” The United States now entered World War II.

Gibbons will take those in attendance through the second of two of the most catastrophic wars in our nation’s history, World War II. Gibbons will highlight significant events that thrust the United States into this unwanted war. These unfolding events include: Germany, Italy and Japan’s mad, manipulative race to power; the bombing of Pearl Harbor, London, Warsaw, Stalingrad and Leningrad; and the seizing of Paris. Gibbons will show how the United States, Great Britain and Russia united together to bring down and eventually destroy the Axis Powers.

Contact the Bureau County Genealogical Society at 815-879-3133 for any questions.