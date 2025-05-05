YANA to host conservative organizer at state, national level to speak in Utica

Young Republicans and Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity will speak at the next YANA (You Are Not Alone) meeting. The meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 8, is open to the public at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S Clark St, Utica. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

The Illinois National Committeewoman for the National Young Republicans and Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity will speak at the next YANA (You Are Not Alone) meeting.

The meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 8, is open to the public at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 S Clark St, Utica.

This month’s featured speaker is Gabby Shanahan. She will share insights on activating the next generation of conservative leaders, effective grassroots strategies and opportunities to get involved in shaping the future of Illinois, according to a news release from YANA.

“This is a great opportunity to hear from someone who’s leading the charge at both the state and national level,” YANA founder Beth Findley Smith said in a news release. “Gabby brings energy, clarity and experience to the fight for freedom, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to La Salle County.”

The evening also will include updates on the 2025 consolidated election, a look ahead to the 2026 elections and upcoming events. A 50/50 raffle will be held to support YANA’s community outreach and local candidate efforts. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

For more information, contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com or visit YANA (you are not alone) on Facebook.