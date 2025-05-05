Will the next pope have visited Peru? A cardinal elector visited L-P in 2018

Have you ever met a pope before? If you met the man on the left during his 2018 visit to Peru, then there's a small chance you'll be able to say you met the next pope. Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, a bishop from Rwanda when this photo was taken, will participate in the conclave beginning Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and there's a 1-in-135 shot he'll be elected. Kambanda had visited Peru to see The Rev. John Baptist Uwigaba (right), whom he befriended at seminary in the 1980s. (Photo provided by Monsignor Richard Soseman)

Have you ever met a pope? If you go to church in Peru, then there’s a slim chance you’ll be able to say you met one back in 2018.

The conclave to replace Pope Francis begins Wednesday, May 7, and one of the cardinals in the running for pontiff is Antoine Kambanda, an African who came to Peru seven years ago to visit an old friend from seminary.

Kambanda celebrated Masses at St. Joseph and St. Valentine churches with the Rev. John Baptist Uwigaba, at that time vicar of the Peru Catholic Parishes. Kambanda and Uwigaba had been friends since 1985.

At the time of his visit to the Peru churches, Kambanda was bishop of a diocese in Rwanda. Three months later he became archbishop of Kigali, Rwanda’s capital and in 2020 became a member of the College of Cardinals – the first cardinal from Rwanda.

“I was extremely happy and still am happy about this,” Uwigaba said in 2020. “He has good qualities. He is a man who loves God and his church. He is a man of prayer, intelligent, hard-working and loves people.”

Now, there is a chance Kambanda will be the next pope.

(Uwigaba did not respond to an updated request for comment, possibly because Kambanda himself has been largely mum. Kambanda confirmed to other media outlets he will vote in the conclave but declined further comment.)

Deacon Dan O’Connor accompanied Uwigaba to O’Hare to pick up the bishop – “He was very pleasant and easy to talk to,” O’Connor recalled – but O’Connor had no inkling he’d met a future papal contender.

“That would be beyond awesome,” O’Connor said of Kambanda possibly becoming pope.

Kathy Jagiella, a longtime parishioner in Peru, said she’s “thrilled and proud to know that he is even voting at the conclave.”

“And if he were elected, there are no words for how joyful I would be.”

What are the odds Kambanda will be the next pontiff? Statistically, very small.

There are 252 members of the College of Cardinals, but only those under 80 years of age can vote for the next pontiff. That cuts the field of cardinal electors to 135. That gives Kambanda less than 1% chance of becoming pope.

Under Pope Francis, however, the College of Cardinals became more diverse and diffuse to where Africans now comprise 13% of the cardinal electors.

The church thus stands a reasonable chance of getting its first Black African pope; but there has been a pope from Africa before. Victor I, who reigned at the end of the 2nd Century, was from the Roman colony of Africa, likely from modern-day Libya. Victor, however, was of Berber descent.

While several Africans have been named among the papabili, or contenders for pontiff, Kambanda’s name has not been raised in speculative media reports. Kambanda is relatively young (66) and a recent newcomer to the College of Cardinals, giving him a lower profile than longer-serving cardinals.