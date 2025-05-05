Times Softball Notebook: Players stepping up, making impact, leading the way

Marquette hitting top to bottom

The Marquette Crusaders are entering arguably the most difficult week of their season, playing two games against undefeated Tri-County Conference leader Seneca around a Wednesday visit to Pontiac.

If the Crusaders (18-4) are going to keep up with those powerhouses, it likely will be a product of their offense which enters this week averaging just more than 11 runs per game.

Like most lineups, the attack is led by a potent top of the order featuring Hunter Hopkins, Kelsey Cuchra (.463, 7 HR, 46 RBIs), Taylor Cuchra, Avery Durdan and Makayla Backos.

And while they’ve all been good, the Crusaders secret sauce on offense might just be in the bottom half of the lineup. In a 3-0 showing last week with wins over St. Bede (9-5), Putnam County (11-1) and Hall (17-1), Marquette’s No. 6 through No. 9 hitters provided a combined eight hits, 12 runs scored and 11 RBIs. RBI’s against Hall on Saturday were provided by senior Kelsey Rick, sophomore Taylor Gamons and freshmen Lily Brewer, Kinley Rick and Savanah Erickson.

“One through nine, they’re spread out, and we try to preach [balance in the lineup] and have them reach their full potential,” Marquette coach Curtiss Johnson said. “The younger girls at the bottom are doing great. [Filling out a lineup card with so many quality hitters] is a nice problem to have. We try to spread things out, and the girls are buying in and doing a great job.”

Streator’s Gutierrez has made positive impact, improvements

Bulldogs coach Louis Ondrey says Isabel Gutierrez was on the fence about playing softball this season and instead joining track. But now Ondrey said Gutierrez is one of a number of players on the team that puts a lot of effort in at practice, works hard and does whatever she is asked. He said she’s made huge improvements in fielding and batting.

“With low numbers in our softball program everyone that came out this [season] has had an impact on our team, including Isabel,” Ondrey said. “We don’t have drama at practice, outside of practice or at games. Instead, everyone accepts everyone for who they are. They work hard together to push each other to improve. They look at our bus rides as a time for team bonding by playing games or singing songs. I am thankful and appreciate everyone who came out this year to play softball.”

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell starting pitcher Brooklyn Delheimer (9) winds and fires against Streator earlier this season in rural Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Delheimer part of bright future for WFC

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell coach Sydnee Plesko said she was “unsure what to expect” when freshman Brooklyn Delheimer asked to join the team two weeks after the season started. Despite also participating in track, Plesko says Delheimer has been a “massive edition” to “rebuilding our program and finding people who want to be there.”

“Brooklyn came to practice and said she has experience pitching, so I had her throw a few to see what we had, and it was nothing but exceptional from there,” Plesko said. “Our biggest weakness this year has by far been pitching because this is the first time in a long time that we have not had a pitcher just moving up, so Brooklyn joining has been a tremendous help. She may not be a flashy pitcher, and she may not strike people out, but she throws strikes and allows the defense to work behind her, which is precisely what our team needed.”

Seneca’s Kaylee Klinker sets to field a ground ball against Serena in a game earlier this season at Seneca. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Seneca’s Klinker has stepped into new role

Fighting Irish coach Brian Holman said sophomore Kaylee Klinker mostly was used as a courtesy runner last season but has stepped into the third base position vacated by 3-time all-state player Sam Vandevelde and the team hasn’t missed a beat, in fact they entered the week 23-0.

“In 25 chances so far this season at third Kaylee has not made an error,” Holman said. “She was instrumental in our win against a good Bradley-Bourbonnais (4A) team who put pressure on her all game, and she was flawless. It’s also allowed us to be very simple with our substitution patterns and can allow us time to warm up pitchers, use different courtesy runners, etc. which makes my job as a coach a whole lot easier. She’s continuing to get more at-bats and making strides at the plate. Her role on this team would often go unnoticed, but for us as a team she’s been invaluable.”

Brynlee Glade and Maddie Young of Serena High School celebrate Glade's diving catch during the game earlier this season at Newark High School. (Kyle Russell)

Serena’s all-sophomore outfield helping lead the way

Huskers coach Kelly Baker says the outfield of sophomores, left fielder Anna Hjerpe, center fielder Brynley Glade and right fielder Maddie Young has been a strong part of her team holding a 15-6 record.

“Anna has really stepped up and solidified the left side of our outfield,” Baker said. “She’s consistently made plays that have prevented runs from scoring. Her steady presence and improved performance have been crucial to our defensive stability.

“Brynley has been the engine of our offense, leading the team with a .455 batting average, a .537 on-base percentage and a powerful .873 slugging percentage. Beyond the numbers, her ability to cover ground in center field and her willingness to dive for anything makes her the anchor out there.

“And Maddie’s speed in the outfield is a real asset, allowing her to track down balls that might drop otherwise. Like Brynley, she’s not afraid to put her body on the line and dive for catches. Her athleticism and range in right field have saved us numerous times.”

Newark pitcher Dottie Wood rifles a strike across the plate against a Serena High School batter during the game earlier this season at Newark High School. (Kyle Russell)

Newark trio helping lead the way

Norsemen coach Jon Wood said progress this season has been helped by seniors Dottie Wood and Kate Bromeland and freshman Rylie Carlson stepping up.

“Dottie is a captain on our team who leads by example both on and off the field and is a clutch performer who always shows up ready to compete,” Coach Wood said. “Kate is a hard-hitting lefty and a solid defender at first base, while Rylie has exceeded all expectations. I knew the kid could play, but she is batting .513 and has a cannon for an arm in center field. She also has stepped up to fill the position of pitcher because we needed her too.”