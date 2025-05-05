The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa girls soccer’s Georgia Kirkpatrick

Of 383 total votes cast, 65.8% went to Ottawa girls soccer player Georgia Kirkpatrick, earning her The Times Athlete of the Week honor after the freshman delivered the game-winning goal and shortly thereafter an insurance tally in the Pirates’ road nonconference win at Princeton last Friday.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Caitlin Talty (Streator softball), Jacoby Gooden (Marquette boys track and field) and Cam Shriey (Seneca baseball).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays – this week’s is online now! – and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Ottawa's Georgia Kirkpatrick dribbles the ball around L-P's Amelia Buckley at King Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Kirkpatrick: Most of my teammates call me G. Some of my closest friends call me George.

As of my asking you this, the Ottawa girls soccer club has gone .500 over its past eight matches and seems to be gaining some momentum with the season winding down. What’s been coming together for the Pirates?

Kirkpatrick: We have had so much coming together as the season has been ending! Our passing and connecting has been getting so much better, and we have figured out how to attack and defend as a team. The difference from the start of the season to now is very significant.

You’ve shown quite the knack for getting the ball in the net this season. What’s been working for you in terms of scoring goals?

Kirkpatrick: Before I came to Ottawa, I played a lot of defense and CDM, so I haven’t been super used to scoring until recently, so I really just pick a corner and see where it goes. I’m confident with both feet, but I’m stronger on my left, so I’m more successful shooting from that foot. Coach [Kevin] Olesen has really helped me improve my shot this season, and it’s still something I’m working on.

Which do you prefer and why: scoring a goal or dishing off an assist?

Kirkpatrick: Definitely an assist. I love making good passes to my teammates running onto the ball. It’s satisfying. A goal is way more rewarding when it has a good buildup.

How old were you when you started playing soccer, and in what league/for what team did you first start playing?

Kirkpatrick: I was 2 when I started playing soccer in Suwanee, Georgia, for Atlanta Fire. The past five years, I played ECNL for Evolution Soccer Club, and I currently play for Astra Soccer.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Kirkpatrick: I like history and biology.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Kirkpatrick: I would go see Zach Bryan in Nashville. I love Zach Bryan songs, and my family is from Georgia. We always pass Nashville on our way down there to visit family, so it holds a special place in my heart.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other, and about how many times?

Kirkpatrick: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and I’ve lost track of the number of times I have watched it.

What are you most looking forward to when summer vacation gets here?

Kirkpatrick: I’m going to see Megan Moroney, and I’m going to Florida, which is super exciting!

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Kirkpatrick: I hope I would never ever be put in this situation (I don’t like making decisions), but if I were, I would 100% say we go to Fonditas, and I’m getting a beef burrito with Mexican rice.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Kirkpatrick: I take school very seriously, and I put academics over my sports.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Kirkpatrick: I plan on going to a four-year college and becoming either an RN or a PA. It’s a big goal for me to play soccer in college. It’s what I’m working towards, but wherever God calls me to go, I will go.