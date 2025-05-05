Tennis update: Princeton wins Rochelle Invite

Princeton's Asa Gartin (left) and Jackson Mason finished first at No. 1 doubles in Saturday’s Rochelle Hub Invite. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tiger tennis team brought home the championship of Saturday’s Rochelle Hub Invite.

The Tigers scored 20 points to take top honors followed by Dixon (17), Rochelle (15), Newman (13) and Mendota (10).

Princeton scored first-place finishes from its No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin and Landon Davis at No. 2 singles.

Landon Fairbanks and Nolan Anderson placed second at No. 3 doubles while Chase Sims was third at No. 1 singles and Jack Orwig and Levi Boggs were third at No. 2 doubles.