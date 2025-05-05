Streator speaker to tell her father’s story of being a prisoner during World War II

The World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. is among the sites viewed during an Honor Flight of the Quad Cities trip. The JOY program this month will be given by Diane Anderson. She will be telling her father’s story of being a prisoner in Austria and Germany during World War II. Dessert will be served following the program. A $5 donation is requested. Make a reservation by calling 815-673-1526 by Monday, May 12. (Charlene Bielema)

The JOY program, a program geared for men and women 55 and older, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The program this month will be given by Diane Anderson. She will be telling her father’s story of being a prisoner in Austria and Germany during World War II. Dessert will be served following the program. A $5 donation is requested. Make a reservation by calling 815-673-1526 by Monday, May 12.

The purpose of this group is to provide programs that are informational and or entertaining. It is the group’s hope that it also provides an opportunity to socialize with old friends and to make some new ones.