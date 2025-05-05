Starved Rock Country Community Foundation gives $5,000 grant for new sensory playground in Naplate

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation vice chair Pierre Alexander, *(left) with Jill Nevins and Cheryl Mucci of the Naplate Volunteer Park Board. SRCCF granted the Park Board $5,000 for sensory playground equipment at Vittone Park. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently made a $5,000 grant to the Naplate Volunteer Park Board for sensory playground equipment at Vittone Park.

The gift follows a $10,000 SRCCF grant to the Park Board in 2024 for other playground pieces. Both grants were drawn from the Foundation’s Ottawa/Naplate Tornado Relief Fund that was created within hours of the February 2017 tornado that struck both towns.

Four sensory panels will provide fine motor and coordination for all children including wheelchair, visual and sensory-impaired. A Cabasas wheel will offer upper body exercise for all children.

“The primary goal is to provide sensory play for all children regardless of physical or cognitive ability,” said Jill Nevins, Park Board secretary.

The Park Board goal is to raise more than $10,000 by July 1, order the equipment and have it installed this fall. The organization hosts a free Easter Egg Hunt, pumpkin carving, Trick or Treat at the Park, and a Santa Parade with treats and a visit with Santa afterword.

“The Naplate Volunteer Park Board fundraises year-round to improve Vittone Park and Rick Ballfield,” said SRCCF President Fran Brolley. “We are delighted to play a part in making their playground accessible to all children.”

For information on Starved Rock Country Community Foundation grants, visit srccf.org/grants, call 815-252-2906 or stop in the office at 116 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa, Suite 2.