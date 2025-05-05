Prep notebook: Mike, Jimmy DeAngelo share father and son moment exchanging lineup cards

Hall assistant coach Mike DeAngelo (left) exchanges lineup cards with his son, Jimmy, pitching coach for Ottawa Marquette before Saturday's game at Ottawa. Jimmy was an ace pitcher for the Red Devils, earning the win in the 2018 state championship game. (Photo provided)

Most pregame exchange of lineup cards and grounds rule are pretty common place with few people taking a second glance.

Saturday’s exchange between the Hall and Marquette baseball teams at Ottawa came with a lot more meaning.

Hall assistant coach Mike DeAngelo got the nod from head coach Tom Keegan to bring out the Red Devils’ lineup card to exchange with his son, Jimmy, the new pitching coach for the Crusaders.

Mike called it a “memorable experience.”

Jimmy was an ace pitcher for the Red Devils, earning the win in the 2018 state championship game.

Sectional track assignments

Sectional track assignments have been released for upcoming boys and girls track sectionals.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio, Annawan-Wethersfield, Hall, Bureau Valley, DePue, Putnam County and St. Bede have all been sent to the Class 1A Rockridge girls sectional on Wednesday, May 14.

Other competing teams will be Alleman, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Fulton Unity Christian, Morrison, Orion, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Rockridge and Newman.

In Class 2A on May 14, Princeton girls will compete at Rock Falls while Mendota and La Salle-Peru will run at Sterling.

The area 1A boys teams will be split up at three sectional sites.

DePue, Fieldcrest, Hall, Henry-Midland, PC and St. Bede will compete at El Paso-Gridley while Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley and Newman will run at Rockridge. Annawan-Wethersfield will host its own sectional.

In Class 2A, the Princeton and L-P boys will compete in the Pontiac Sectional while Mendota is being assigned to Rochelle.

Princeton's Avah Oertel blasts a home run at Kewanee last week. She had two homers in the game, but the Tigresses fell 5-3. (Photo provided by Tim Atwell)

Having a week

Avah Oertel had a season’s worth of stats in a week last week for Princeton.

The sophomore slugger had four homers with eight RBIs, including two round-trippers at Kewanee on Thursday and one more each in games against Orion and Mendota.

She has 10 homers for the season with 33 RBIs. As a freshmen, Oertel hit six homers with 36 RBIs.

Former BCR Player of the Year Abby Jaques, a 2015 Princeton graduate, holds the school records for most homers in a season (12) and career (25).

Princeton freshman Landen Hoffman spins the discus in Tuesday's Howard-Monier Invite at Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

Hoffman among top freshmen in nation

Princeton’s Landen Hoffman is ranked second among freshmen throwers in the 2A discus in Illinois and ninth in the nation with a throw of 48.58 meters (159 feet, 4 inches), according to MaxPreps.

Joseph Frierdich, of Carbondale, is the top 2A freshman in the state at 50.75m (166-6) while Joseph Carter, of Louisiana, leads all freshmen in the nation at 57.15 (187-6).

Hoffman is tied with BV senior Landson Hulsing atop the BCR Honor Roll.

Girls soccer regional seeds

Mendota will be the No. 1 seed for the Class 1A girls soccer regional it will host starting Tuesday, May 16. Princeton (11-10) drew the No. 4 seed.

Regional semifinals pit Mendota vs. No. 8 DePue-Hall (0-10-1) at 4:30 p.m. followed by No. 4 Princeton and No. 5 Oregon (9-5-1) at 6:30 p.m.

The championship match is set for 5 p.m. on May 18.

Mendota has beaten every team in the regional, defeating Princeton 2-1 on April 3, DePue-Hall 8-0 on April 10 and Oregon 2-0 on April 26.