Marseilles Knights of Columbus donates $626 to Ottawa Friendship House from Tootsie Roll drive

Ottawa Friendship House received a visit from the Marseilles Knights of Columbus to deliver donation of $626.25 raised during its annual Tootsie Roll Drive. (Photo provided by Tony Barrett)

Ottawa Friendship House received a visit from the Marseilles Knights of Columbus to deliver donation of $626.25 raised during its annual Tootsie Roll Drive.

The funds will directly benefit adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities supported by the organization.

The longstanding tradition of support from the Marseilles Knights of Columbus continues to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those served by Ottawa Friendship House.

“We’re so grateful for their generosity and the joy they bring year after year,” said Executive Director Tony Barrett in a news release. “It’s community partners like the Knights of Columbus who make a sweet difference in the lives of the individuals we are privileged to care for.”