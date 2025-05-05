La Salle County Retired Teachers Association recently met at Stage 212

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association conducted its spring meeting on April 28 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Tom Collins)

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association conducted its spring meeting on April 28 at Stage 212 in La Salle.

Jackie Sapienza, president, welcomed all members and guest, Andrew Bodewes, lobbyist for Illinois Retired Teachers Association. After a short meeting, Bodewes spoke on upcoming legislation related to Tier 2, advantages of retirees combining the state and AMBA plans and the elimination os WEP this year. After his presentation, Natalie Smigel shared some history of Stage 212 and the upcoming renovations which are planned to begin later in 2025. The attendees then had a backstage vieq with a tour of the facility.

La Salle County has 32 teachers retiring this year; LSCRTA was represented at the Excellence in Education dinner May 1, and hopes the new retirees will join the organization. All retired teachers and those interested in the organization should can access the group’s website at lscrta.wixsite.com or FB page, or follow irtaonline.org also.

Upcoming events for the retired teachers association include Pistol Shrimp night on July 16 and its fall general membership meeting Sept. 22 at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa.