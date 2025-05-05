Diabetes support group to meet May 8 in Mendota

The Diabetes Support Group Meeting is scheduled 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 8, in Conference Room C at OSF Health Care St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

The Diabetes Support Group Meeting is scheduled 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 8, in Conference Room C at OSF Health Care St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed, CHES and OSF HealthCare Clinical Dietitian Jennifer Scully, RD LDN CDCES.

Meet with peers and share practical tips and advice with others who are living with diabetes. This month’s theme is “Blood Sugar Levels and Key Points for Diabetes Management.”

Register at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-224-0894. If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.