45 students awarded the Hohner Scholarship for the 2025-2026 school year, totaling $56,000

The Dr. Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship Committee announced the funding of $56,000 worth of student scholarships for the 2025-2026 school year. (Tom Sistak)

The Dr. Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship Committee announced the funding of $56,000 worth of student scholarships for the 2025-2026 school year.

The Dr. Hohner Trust was established in 1976 with a sum of $500,000.

The scholarship was set up by the late Dr. Joseph Hohner. Funds from the trust are distributed each year to deserving students.

Scholarship awards are issued to recipients in September and in January; the January award is dependent upon completion of first semester coursework.

This year, students were awarded a scholarship ranging from $600 to $3,000.

A total of 45 students have been awarded the Hohner Scholarship for the 2025-2026 school year. Recipients will be attending 16 different schools and will be using the awards to fund their education. Those schools are Benedictine, Illinois State University, Marquette Academy, North Central College, St. Mary’s Notre Dame, University of Alabama, Southern Illinois University, University of Iowa, University of Kentucky, Western Michigan University, Western University, Indiana State University, Aurora University, St. Louis University Law School and Drake University.

La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Regional Office of Education Superintendent Chris Dvorak chairs the committee which includes representatives from Ottawa High School, Marquette Academy, First National Bank, The Times and the Ottawa Masonic Lodge Organization. Applications for the 2026-2027 school year will be available mid-January, 2026 on the Regional Office of Education website at www.roe35.org

Past Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship recipients: The Hohner trust allows for contributions. If you would like to “give back” to the trust, contact the Regional Office of Education at 815-434-0780. Donations from past Hohner Scholarship recipients will aid in growing the trust and in allowing the Hohner Scholarship Committee to provide additional scholarships.