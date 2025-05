The Times area’s high school sports schedule for May 4-10, 2025

Maddie Young of Serena High School makes the catch to record the out against Newark High School on April 29, 2025 at Newark High School. (Kyle Russell)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, May 5

Baseball: Sycamore at Ottawa, Streator at Lisle, Marengo at Sandwich, Beecher at Newark, Serena at Somonauk, Earlville at Hiawatha, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: St. Bede at Newark, 4:15 p.m.; Ottawa at Morris, Streator at Lisle, Yorkville Christian at Seneca, Sandwich at Harvard, Serena at Somonauk/Leland, Earlville at Hiawatha, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa at Streator, 4:15 p.m.

Track and field: Fieldcrest (G), FCW (G) in HOIC Invitational (Fisher), 3 p.m.; Newark (B&G), Somonauk (B&G) at La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6

Baseball: Ottawa at Sycamore, Lisle at Streator, Marquette at Seneca, Henry-Sen. at WFC, Somonauk at Serena, Hiawatha at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Lisle at Streator, Marquette at Seneca, Henry-Sen. at WFC, Richmond-Burton at Sandwich, Newark at Dwight, Somonauk/Leland at Serena, Hiawatha at Earlville, Parkview Christian at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wilmington at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Princeton at Streator, 4:15 p.m.; Ottawa at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Marquette (B&G), Seneca (B&G) in Tri-County Meet (Seneca), Sandwich (G) in Kishwaukee River Meet (Marengo), 3 p.m.; FCW (G) at El Paso-Gridley, 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru, Mendota at Ottawa (B), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

Baseball: Hinckley-Big Rock at Seneca, 4 p.m.; Lexington at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Marengo, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Ottawa, 4:15 p.m.; Marquette at Pontiac, Lexington at Fieldcrest, Somonauk/Leland at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Rochelle at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way Central at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Baseball: Sycamore at Ottawa, Seneca at Marquette, WFC at Henry-Sen., Newark at Coal City, Somonauk at Aurora Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Seneca at Marquette, WFC at Henry-Sen., Sandwich at Woodstock, Newark at Coal City, Yorkville Christian at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Streator (B&G) at ICE Conference Meet (Herscher), 1 p.m.; Sandwich (B&G) at Sandwich, Newark (B&G), Somonauk (B&G), Earlville (B&G), Serena (B&G) in Little Ten Meet (Indian Creek), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Baseball: Streator at Metamora, Reed-Custer at Seneca, Prairie Central at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Earlville, Newark at Plano, Yorkville Christian at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Manteno at Seneca, Prairie Central at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Earlville, Plano at Newark, Somonauk/Leland at Aurora Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Normal U-High Invitational, 1 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa (G) in Interstate 8 Meet (Morris), 3 p.m., Ottawa (B) in Geneseo’s McCormick Invitational, FCW (B&G) at Dwight, Fieldcrest (B&G) at Tremont, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Baseball: Oregon at Sandwich, Newark at St. Bede, 10 a.m.; Marquette vs. Salt Fork (at Tolono Unity), 11:45 a.m.; Marquette at Tolono Unity, 1:30 p.m.

Softball: Morris at Seneca, Sycamore at Sandwich, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Normal U-High Invitational, 8 a.m.

Track and field: Seneca (B&G), Sandwich (B&G), Newark (B&G), Somonauk (B&G) in Genoa-Kingston Invitational, 10 a.m.

Running: 2025 Starved Rock Country Marathon and Half-Marathon, 7 a.m.