Streator library to host Mother’s Day craft bouquet workshop for children

The Streator Public Library will host a workshop for children to make a Mother’s Day craft bouquet.

The workshop is 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the library, 130 S. Park St.

Additionally, the library will host a flower crown scavenger hunt the week of May 5. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 5: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 5: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 6: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7: Storytime flowers, children. Storytime is in full bloom this week with flower stories.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 7: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 8: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 8: Lego Club, children. Build, stack and create.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8: Painting Academy, teens/adults. The library invites patrons for a night full of colors.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 9: Charm Keychains, children/teens. Make some customized keychains that fit your aesthetic.