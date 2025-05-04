Spring Valley first responders receive honor for heroic life-saving actions

EMT Naomi Falbo, EMT Manny Salano, Paramedic Christy Michael, Ambulance Managing Director Bob Hoscheid, Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus, Lieutenant/ EMT B Thomas Scholle, Firefighter/ EMT Nathan Diaz, Deputy Chief/ EMT Gregory Lauf and Firefighter/ EMT B Mark Kramer pose for a photo after receiving recognition Friday, May 3, 2025, for life-saving measures. (Maribeth Wilson)

Eight Spring Valley first responders were honored Friday for their life-saving actions during an April 2 call.

Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus addressed the attendees and then presented certificates of accommodations and life saving pins to Deputy Chief/ EMT Gregory Lauf, Lieutenant/ EMT B Thomas Scholle, Firefighter/ EMT Nathan Diaz and Firefighter/ EMT B Mark Kramer.

Ambulance Managing Director Bob Hoscheid presented certificates of accommodation and life saving pins to 10/33 Ambulance Personnel Paramedic Christy Michael, EMT Manny Salano and EMT Naomi Falbo. Paramedic Ali Rokosz also was awarded but was unable to attend the ceremony.

“We want to recognize the great work that the ladies and gentlemen did on this patient,” Bogatitus said. “They successfully saved the person’s life.”

Last month, first responders were dispatched to a female having a possible seizure after a minor accident, Bogatitus said.

“On arrival the women was found to be in cardiac arrest in her vehicle and began CPR,” the fire chief said.

Bogatitus said in a Facebook post the patient should be coming home next week.

Falbo of Streator said it’s special to be recognized and it’s good to feel like she’s making an impact in the community.

“I’ve been doing this for about a year now and this is the first time I’ve recognized like this,” she said. “It makes me want to continue to do good in the community.”

The patients sister-in-law and best friend since high school, Laurie Abrahams, thanked the first responders for their efforts after the ceremony.

“If you all hadn’t done your job,” she said. “She would not be here today … god bless you all.”