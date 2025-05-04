Reddick library in Ottawa to distribute chamomile kits

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be distributing a free sample of culinary grade dried chamomile flowers along with recipes in its monthly kit. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be distributing a free sample of culinary grade dried chamomile flowers along with recipes in its monthly kit.

The chamomile kit is available beginning Monday, May 5, and will be available as supplies last and are limited to one adult per patron.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to reddicklibrary.org/ and call 815-434-0509.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 5: Story Time at the Woodland, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music, and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509. This event is for children of all ages.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 6: Ready, Set, Read! (new Time), ages 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a delightful gathering packed with stories, songs and an enjoyable craft activity. This week, the theme will be Mother’s Day. Stay and play after the craft session.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 7: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3 year old. Join the library for Mother’s Day themed stories, songs and a craft. Stay and play after craft time.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 7: DIY Stone Coasters, seventh through 12th grades. Teens, roll up your sleeves and unleash your inner artist by jazzing up a stone coaster.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 8: Windmill STEM, third through sixth grades. Learn about the power of wind energy while creating a mechanically generated windmill.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8: Vegetable Gardening in Raised Beds and Containers, adults. Learn how to start a vegetable garden in raised beds and containers in this class taught by Master Gardener Robbin Keenan.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10: Mother’s Day Make and Take, all ages. Moms are superheroes! Stop by the Children’s Department to make mother’s day gifts.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.