Marseilles library to take summer reading signups in May

Marseilles Public Library patrons can sign up for summer reading in May. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

Marseilles Public Library patrons can sign up for summer reading in May.

This year’s theme is “level up at your library.” The library aat 155 E. Bluff St. will be hosting activities from 1 to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in June. Weekly drawings for adults and children will be conducted throughout June and July. Children 14 and younger are encouraged to fill in a game board and have it stamped by a Marseilles librarian and return it to the library June 30 to be entered to win a grand prize.

Here are events scheduled in May at the library:

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 7: Story Time with Ms. Becky. Preschoolers and caregivers are welcome to join in the fun of listening to Mother’s Day stories, enjoy a snack and make a craft for mom on her special day

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8: Crafternoon. School age children are welcome to use their crafting imagination and enjoy a light snack.

1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10: The Adventures Club, junior high/high schoolers are welcome to join Mr. Scott and join in a free Dungeons and Dragons Gaming Club.

5 p.m. Monday, May 12: Library Board meeting, open to the public.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 14: Story Time with Ms. Becky. Read some stories about bugs. Enjoy a small snack while making a bug box.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15: Crafternoon. School age children are encourages to make something with the library’s supply of tissue paper and pom poms.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 21: Story Time with Ms. Becky. Preschoolers and caregivers are learning about Memorial Day and honoring fallen heroes. A small snack will be provided.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22: Crafternoon. School aged children are encouraged to use their imagination and use our supply of popsicle sticks and build.

Monday, May 26: Library will be closed for Memorial Day.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 28: Story Time with Ms. Becky. Preschoolers and caregivers come enjoy some summer stories, a small snack and a craft.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29: Crafternoon. School age children are welcome to use our supply of beads and create a masterpiece.

Register for all activities at marseilleslibrary.com. Call 815-795-4437 for more information.