Learn about Alzheimer’s disease May 13 at Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library will host a free screening of the documentary “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 at the Granville Library, located at 214 S. McCoy Street.

Premiering nationally on PBS on May 5, “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” offers an intimate look into the lives of three families navigating the complex emotional and practical realities of Alzheimer’s disease. The film captures the shifting roles within families and highlights the resilience and adaptability of those facing this life-altering diagnosis.

Following the hour-long film, a community discussion and resource session will be held. Representatives from the Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Group will provide information about local resources and support services.

In addition, library staff will introduce the Library’s Memory Kits, available for checkout, and discuss how community members can participate in Alzheimer’s research through Stall Catchers, an innovative online game developed by the Human Computation Institute at Cornell University. This special program offers a unique opportunity for education, reflection, and community engagement around a disease that impacts millions of families each year.

For more information, contact the Putnam County Public Library at 815-309-2038.