Hall High School biliterate students receive recognition

(Photo provided by Allie Lemrise)

The Spanish Department at Hall High School in Spring Valley participated in the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy and the Global Seal of Biliteracy programs again this year.

These programs recognize students that display a high level of proficiency in the Spanish language. All students in Spanish 4 took a standardized test evaluating their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills in Spanish.

Recipients of the State Seal of Biliteracy receive two years of foreign language course credit at Illinois public colleges and universities, credentials for their resumes and increased job opportunities. Recipients of the Global Seal of Biliteracy receive the same benefits at the state seal but it is recognized nationally instead of only in Illinois.

The Commendation Towards Biliteracy is given to students who have demonstrated progress toward achieving a high level of proficiency in Spanish. This year Hall has 12 students who qualified for the commendation: Haley Campbell, Sid Davis, Jacob Diaz, Ashland Hansen, Jack Jablonski, Avi Konczak, Jayde Lewis, Mady Ponsetti, Nez Rodriguez, Kenzi Spanos, Ella Sterling and Kennedy Wozniak.

The State Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in Spanish. This year, Hall has 11 students who qualified for the State Seal of Biliteracy: Morgan Hoscheid, Eri Martinez, Karen Martinez, Sandy Payan, Yovanni Perez, Sandra Quiroz-Martinez, Jenny Reyes, Emily Rodriguez, Alondra Sandoval, Javi Serrano and Michael Zaragoza.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have achieved an even higher level of proficiency in Spanish than what is required at the state level. This year, Hall has 10 students who qualified for the Global Seal of Biliteracy: Eri Martinez, Karen Martinez, Sandy Payan, Yovanni Perez, Sandra Quiroz-Martinez, Jenny Reyes, Emily Rodriguez, Alondra Sandoval, Javi Serrano and Michael Zaragoza.

The Spanish Department, Katie Lawrence and Mary Donovan, along with the faculty and staff at Hall High School extended congratulations to the students.

(Photo provided Allie Lemrise)