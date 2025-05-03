Golf outing set to benefit Ag in the Classroom in Bureau, Lee counties

Bureau and Lee County farm bureaus will be hosting their 16th annual golf outing for supporters of Ag in the Classroom. (Sandy Bressner)

The outing will be on Thursday, June 19, at the Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette. The tournament will be a shot-gun start, four-person scramble. Tee-time is 9 a.m. and lunch will be served for all teams during the event. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Bureau and Lee County Ag in the Classroom programs.

Today’s youth are two and three generations removed from the farm. That’s why the farm bureaus believe it is important to bring agriculture awareness to local students. Supporting the Ag in the Classroom program helps them provide free agriculture materials, presentations and resources to local teachers and classrooms in Bureau and Lee counties.

Team fees are $250 for basic registration, $275 for super registration and $300 for premium registration. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, half cart and lunch. If you are not a golfer, but would like to support this event, several sponsorship packages also are available. Registration is suggested by June 1.

Registration after the deadline will be accepted if space is available. Tee time starts at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau, 815-875-6468.