Two plead guilty in La Salle stabbing

Two Spring Valley men have pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from a non-fatal stabbing in La Salle. A third suspect’s case is on hold while he addresses charges in another county.

Justin E. Qasem, 19, and William J. Vargas, 20, appeared April 25 in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to mob action, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison. Both were sentenced to reporting probation.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Davion K. Douglas of Decatur is being held in another county awaiting charges that could supersede his felony charge. A status hearing is set for June 5 in Ottawa.

All three were charged following an investigation launched Sept. 29 when a youth was stabbed at Ninth and Lafayette streets in La Salle. La Salle police said later the youth made a full recovery.