Trinity United Church of Christ, 829 Fourth St., La Salle, will have a rummage sale on Thursday, May 22, through Saturday, May 24.

Times of the sale are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 22, and Friday, May 23; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

The sale will include men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, toys, Christmas items, crafts, pillows and many other items.

Call Pastor Betty at 815-343-4426 with any questions.