St. Bede names winners at 51st honors banquet

St. Bede Academy hosted its 51st annual honors banquet on Tuesday.
Students from all classes were presented athletic and academic excellence awards. The following were the recipients for the 2024-25 awards presented:
Senior of the Year
Phillip Gray
Distinguished Awards
Fr. Arthur Schmitt, OSB Service Award: Adeline Mitchell
Scholar Athlete Award: Madalyn Dittmar and Abraham Wiesbrock
IHSA All-State Academic Team Nominee: Madalyn Dittman and Greyson Marincic
Athlete of the Year Award: Bailey Engels, Greyson Marincic and Kaden Nauman
Fr. Gorman Award: Haiden Ator, Bailey Engels, Lacey Griggs, Greyson Marincic, Jack Maschmann, Mary Quinn McClain, Aidan Mullane and Kaden Nauman.
Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award (HOBY): Eden Galvan, Lucy Maus, Stuart McGunnigal and Ariana Villava.
Illinois Principal’s Association John Ourth Student Recognition Award: Bailey Engels and Arthur van den Berg
Daughters of the American Revolution Award (DAR): Phillip Gray
Sons of the American Revolution Award (SAR): Jake Migliorini
President’s Excellence in Education: Ziheng Gordon Chen, Yibo Frank Fan, Haiqing Helen Mao, Greyson Marincic, Mason Ross, Arthur van den Berg, Abraham Wiesbrock and Solomon Zhang.
National Merit Commended Students: Greyson Marincic and Abraham Wiesbrock
Illinois State Scholars: Haiden Ator, Andrea Brandner, Madalyn Dittmar, Grady Gillan, Phillip Gray, Tyler Jordan, Greyson Marincic, Arthur van den Berg and Abraham Wiesbrock.
St. Bede Academy International Scholar: Ziheng Gordon Chen
Scholastic Top 10 (In alphabetical order): Haiden Ator, Andrea Brandner, Ziheng Gordon Chen, Madalyn Dittmar (Salutatorian), Yibo Frank Fan, Phillip Gray, Tyler Jordan, Greyson Marincic, Victoria Mendez and Abraham Wiesbrock (Valedictorian)
Academic Awards
Freshmen: Hope Antkowiak, Jacob Inman, Parker McClain, Lizet Yoltzin Morales Sanchez, Mary Simonetta and Hanna Waszkowiak
Sophomores: Ranbir Saini
Junior: Noah Buck, Lillian Soliman, Ryan Soliman and Yannis Yong
Senior: Abraham Wiesbrock
Citizenship Awards
Freshman: Johnathan Michael
Sophomore: Ariana Villava
Junior: Emma Slingsby
Senior: Bailey Engels
Department Awards
Mathematics: Freshman Jieming Lisa Huang; Sophomore Ranbir Saini; Junior Alp Arslan and Senior Greyson Marincic
English: Freshmen Landon Balestri and Lizet Yoltzin Morales Sanchez; Sophomore Kyra Finley; Juniors Ruby Michels and Yannis Yong and Senior Jake Migliorini
Spanish: Johnathan Michael (Spanish I); Grace Gahan (Spanish II); Yannis Yong (Spanish III) and Bailey Engels (Spanish IV)
Science: Johnathan Michael (Honors Biology I); Ryan Soliman (AP Chemistry); Andrea Brandner and Ziheng Gordon Chen (Anatomy & Physiology); Arthur van den Berg (AP Computer Science Principles); Noah Buck, Aiden James Hermes, Ryan Soliman and Yannis Yong (AP Computer Science) and Greyson Marincic and Abraham Wiesbrock (AP Physics)
History: Yannis Yong (AP U.S. History), Weston Heersink (U.S. History), Kyra Finley (Honors World History) and Calen Cass (World History)
Fine Arts: Mirella Haskell (Fr. Joseph Heyd, OSB Award)