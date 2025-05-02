May 02, 2025
St. Bede names winners at 51st honors banquet

By Tom Collins
Phillip Gray was named St. Bede Academy’s senior of the year at the 51st honors banquet on Tuesday, April 24, 2025.

St. Bede Academy hosted its 51st annual honors banquet on Tuesday.

Students from all classes were presented athletic and academic excellence awards. The following were the recipients for the 2024-25 awards presented:

Senior of the Year

Phillip Gray

Distinguished Awards

Fr. Arthur Schmitt, OSB Service Award: Adeline Mitchell

Scholar Athlete Award: Madalyn Dittmar and Abraham Wiesbrock

IHSA All-State Academic Team Nominee: Madalyn Dittman and Greyson Marincic

Athlete of the Year Award: Bailey Engels, Greyson Marincic and Kaden Nauman

Fr. Gorman Award: Haiden Ator, Bailey Engels, Lacey Griggs, Greyson Marincic, Jack Maschmann, Mary Quinn McClain, Aidan Mullane and Kaden Nauman.

Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award (HOBY): Eden Galvan, Lucy Maus, Stuart McGunnigal and Ariana Villava.

Illinois Principal’s Association John Ourth Student Recognition Award: Bailey Engels and Arthur van den Berg

Daughters of the American Revolution Award (DAR): Phillip Gray

Sons of the American Revolution Award (SAR): Jake Migliorini

President’s Excellence in Education: Ziheng Gordon Chen, Yibo Frank Fan, Haiqing Helen Mao, Greyson Marincic, Mason Ross, Arthur van den Berg, Abraham Wiesbrock and Solomon Zhang.

National Merit Commended Students: Greyson Marincic and Abraham Wiesbrock

Illinois State Scholars: Haiden Ator, Andrea Brandner, Madalyn Dittmar, Grady Gillan, Phillip Gray, Tyler Jordan, Greyson Marincic, Arthur van den Berg and Abraham Wiesbrock.

St. Bede Academy International Scholar: Ziheng Gordon Chen

Scholastic Top 10 (In alphabetical order): Haiden Ator, Andrea Brandner, Ziheng Gordon Chen, Madalyn Dittmar (Salutatorian), Yibo Frank Fan, Phillip Gray, Tyler Jordan, Greyson Marincic, Victoria Mendez and Abraham Wiesbrock (Valedictorian)

Academic Awards

Freshmen: Hope Antkowiak, Jacob Inman, Parker McClain, Lizet Yoltzin Morales Sanchez, Mary Simonetta and Hanna Waszkowiak

Sophomores: Ranbir Saini

Junior: Noah Buck, Lillian Soliman, Ryan Soliman and Yannis Yong

Senior: Abraham Wiesbrock

Citizenship Awards

Freshman: Johnathan Michael

Sophomore: Ariana Villava

Junior: Emma Slingsby

Senior: Bailey Engels

Department Awards

Mathematics: Freshman Jieming Lisa Huang; Sophomore Ranbir Saini; Junior Alp Arslan and Senior Greyson Marincic

English: Freshmen Landon Balestri and Lizet Yoltzin Morales Sanchez; Sophomore Kyra Finley; Juniors Ruby Michels and Yannis Yong and Senior Jake Migliorini

Spanish: Johnathan Michael (Spanish I); Grace Gahan (Spanish II); Yannis Yong (Spanish III) and Bailey Engels (Spanish IV)

Science: Johnathan Michael (Honors Biology I); Ryan Soliman (AP Chemistry); Andrea Brandner and Ziheng Gordon Chen (Anatomy & Physiology); Arthur van den Berg (AP Computer Science Principles); Noah Buck, Aiden James Hermes, Ryan Soliman and Yannis Yong (AP Computer Science) and Greyson Marincic and Abraham Wiesbrock (AP Physics)

History: Yannis Yong (AP U.S. History), Weston Heersink (U.S. History), Kyra Finley (Honors World History) and Calen Cass (World History)

Fine Arts: Mirella Haskell (Fr. Joseph Heyd, OSB Award)

