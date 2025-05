File photo: The Michigan MOMsemble from when it presented ‘I saw mommy freaking out about Christmas’ featuring Festival 56′s very own Laura Brigham. (Photo provided by Brian Harper)

Day Jones interviews Laura Brigham and Sarah Smith of the Michigan MOMsemble. They have performances of their show “Buckle Up” this Friday (5/2) and Saturday (5/3) at Festival 56 in Princeton.

