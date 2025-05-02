Roanoke-Benson’s small-ball approach pays off in 5–4 win at Seneca

Seneca's Casey Klicker is thrown out at first base by Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn pitcher Lane Martin on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

SENECA – It’s rare to see the suicide squeeze executed well in any game situation, let alone when the game is on the line.

That play was the difference Thursday night in Seneca, though, as Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn pulled off a textbook break-and-bunt to score the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, eventually securing a 5–4 win over the Fighting Irish.

With the score tied and designated hitter Tucker Bond breaking for home on the pitch, Rockets right fielder Jack Leman laid down a bunt right back to the mound, allowing Bond to score the go-ahead run untouched.

The gutsy call and flawless execution shifted the momentum for good.

“Jack (Leman) just looked at me and nodded,” RB/LW coach Wade Hunter said. “I trusted him, and he did his job. That’s what this team is about — they grind and they believe in each other.”

Bond reached base twice on a single and a walk, scoring a game-high two runs — the only Rockets player to reach base more than once.

Seneca pitcher Jace Mitchell stretches his arm out to make an out on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

The Rockets leaned on their small-ball approach to manufacture runs all game — a style of play Bond says the team takes pride in.

“We don’t hit a lot of home runs,” Bond said. “We work on bunting and the situational stuff all the time in practice. That’s how we win games — by playing smart baseball.”

Roanoke-Benson grabbed an early lead with a two-run single from catcher Leyton Harms in the first inning and stretched it to 4–1 by the fourth.

Seneca, however, didn’t go quietly.

True to their name, the Fighting Irish rallied in the home half of the fourth, pulling even with a solo shot from shortstop Cam Shriey and a two-RBI single by left fielder Casey Klicker.

Despite the loss, Seneca head coach Tim Brungard praised his team’s approach at the plate and competitiveness throughout the game.

“One through nine, I thought we had quality at-bats,” Brungard said. “Our guys showed great two-strike approaches and put the ball in play. The bottom of our lineup really got things going in that big inning.”

Seneca's Paxton Giertz makes contact with the ball on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Every player in Seneca’s lineup reached base at least once, and all but one finished with a hit.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m proud of how we kept fighting,” Brungard said. “Everyone contributed in some way, and those are the kinds of performances we’ll need as the season goes on.”

Klicker led the Fighting Irish offensively with two RBIs, while Shriey’s aforementioned home run provided a key momentum swing.

Rockets starting pitcher Lane Martin earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits over six innings, striking out five. Kody Knecht earned the save with a perfect seventh inning, retiring all three batters he faced.

Seneca starting pitcher Jace Mitchell got tagged with the loss, striking out six over five innings for Seneca while allowing four runs on seven hits.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn (14–8 overall, 9–5 in the Tri-County Conference) will look to extend its winning streak to seven when it travels to face Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Saturday.

Seneca (8–16, 4–8) aims to regroup hosting TCC rival Marquette on Tuesday.