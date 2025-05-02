Ottawa woman found guilty of trying to pry open ATM in La Salle

An Ottawa woman pleaded guilty Friday to trying to break into an ATM in La Salle, and to shoplifting at the Peru Walmart, and was placed on reporting probation.

Marisa Melendez, 30, of Ottawa pleaded guilty to felony theft and retail theft. She had no previous criminal history, so La Salle County prosecutors agreed to 30 months reporting probation plus time served.

“Lesson learned,” Melendez told Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr., when offered a chance to speak.

Melendez was charged after La Salle police responded to an activated alarm at 4:27 a.m. June 28, 2023, at First Federal Savings Bank. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the machine and recovered tools that apparently were used to try and pry the ATM open. Inside was $13,000.

Police located and apprehended two individuals running northbound from the scene. Melendez provided a statement and then was implicated for theft at the Peru Walmart, where she was caught on surveillance footage stealing items on June 27, 2023.

Still awaiting trial is Richard C. Young, 43, of La Salle. Young’s case has plodded along because he is acting as his own lawyer. He will next appear May 16.