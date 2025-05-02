OSF medical office assistant Samantha Leiteritz receives Sunflower Award

OSF HealthCare Multispecialty Services announced that Samantha Leiteritz, who works at OSF HealthCare - Medical Group - Ottawa South, has been honored with the Sunflower Award. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare Multispecialty Services announced that Samantha Leiteritz, who works at OSF HealthCare - Medical Group - Ottawa South, has been honored with the Sunflower Award.

Leiteritz is a medical office assistant and has worked with the OSF HealthCare team for eight years.

“The Sunflower Award honors care team members outside of the nursing profession who demonstrate exceptional service to those we are privileged to serve, and Sam is most deserving of this recognition,” said Cari Bedecker, director of Physician Offices for the I-80 Market.

Leiteritz was nominated by a grateful patient who shared how she went above and beyond following a motor vehicle accident. The nomination read, in part:

“Sam was extremely considerate when listening to my concerns during my office visit and offered kind words of respect during a very difficult time. A few days later, when I needed assistance with paperwork for time off work, Sam took the time, despite her busy schedule, to listen, ensure my concerns were understood, and personally relayed the necessary information to Dr. Koganti. Her compassion and dedication made an incredibly hard time in my life much easier for me and my family.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit: https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/