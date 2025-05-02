Luke Smith, Princeton gain revenge against Kewanee: Thursday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Princeton 6, Kewanee 4: Luke Smith hit a three-run home run and closed the game with a scoreless inning in relief to lift the Tigers to victory in Kewanee, avenging a 19-1 loss to the Boilermakers three days ago.

Will Lott and Jack Oester each had RBI hits for the Tigers, who improved to 9-5-1 overall and 5-2 in the Three Rivers East.

Starter Jordan Reinhardt went five innings for the win, allowing six hits and three runs with three strikeouts.

Softball

Kewanee 5, Princeton 3: Avah Oertel hit two home runs, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigresses, who fell in Three Rivers East play Thursday at Kewanee.

Oertel went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Keely Lawson had two hits and Piper Hansen tripled.

Starter Reese Reviglio took the loss in the circle, allowing five hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

Girls soccer

Princeton 4, L-P 0: The Tigresses shut the Cavs out on their home pitch Thursday.