La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss announces reelection bid

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss announced his reelection campaign.

“I’m excited to announce my campaign for reelection as Sheriff of La Salle County in 2026,” Diss wrote Thursday on his Facebook page. “In the past four years, my team and I have achieved remarkable success, and I am proud of our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our La Salle County community.”

Diss was appointed in 2022 to succeed Tom Templeton, who retired after 23 years as sheriff. Diss then ran unopposed in November 2022.

Diss joined the sheriff’s office around the time Templeton first was elected in 1998 and came up through the ranks, serving as patrol deputy, detective, head of investigations and commander of the tactical team until he transitioned into administration.

Diss also is a La Salle County native, having graduated from Milton Pope School and Seneca High School before majoring in criminal justice at Illinois Valley Community College. He and his family live in Utica.