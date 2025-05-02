IVCC to host two-part series on Mediterranean gardening, cooking

A two-part educational series on Mediterranean vegetables and cooking will be held this summer at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

A two-part educational series on Mediterranean vegetables and cooking will be held this summer at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby.

“Grow It, Cook It, Eat It” will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on May 22 and Aug. 21 in the college’s teaching kitchen, Room CTC-123.

The program is led by Illinois Extension educators Susan Glassman and Emily Hansen, along with Master Gardener volunteers.

The first session will focus on how to grow Mediterranean vegetables and highlight the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The session will conclude with a cooking demonstration.

In August, participants will return for the second session to prepare a one-pot Mediterranean meal using the vegetables they grew.

The cost is $10 per person, which includes both classes, resources and recipes.

Participants are asked to bring their own beverage. Class size is limited to 20 adults.

To register, visit the Illinois Extension’s website or call 815-224-0894.

Anyone needing accommodations to participate is encouraged to contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0894 as early as possible to allow time for arrangements.