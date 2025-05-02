‘I’m going to detain him - for now,’ judge says of teen charged in Streator shooting

The teen charged in the Arthur Street shooting in Streator will be tried as an adult, and detained, even though he’s still a teenager. The victim, meanwhile, is expected to survive. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

Joshua V. Walker, 17, of Streator appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

The shooting occurred April 30 at a residence in the 1100 block of Arthur Street, just south of 12th Street, Streator. Walker was apprehended several blocks away after a foot chase and then was taken to the La Salle County Detention Home.

Minors can be tried as adults for serious felony offenses such as murder. Aggravated battery with firearm is an offense that is automatically transferrable, meaning there will be no hearing on whether he can remain in juvenile court.

As a result, Walker’s name appears in felony records open to the public and his identity no longer is shielded.

It also means Walker was entitled to a detention hearing, though a La Salle County judge was persuaded Friday to hold Walker while he awaits trial.

According to court filings, “an altercation” ensued between Walker and the 16-year-old victim, identified in court records only by his initials. The victim “turned to observe (Walker) coming at him with a handgun in his hand” and Walker then “struck him in the head with the gun.”

Walker is then alleged to have fired the handgun, striking the 16-year-old in the abdomen. Streator police were summoned and apprehended Walker running along BNSF railroad tracks.

Prosecutor Greg Sticka cited the severity of the incident as grounds to deny Walker pre-trial release. Sticka further noted Walker’s loose ties to La Salle County and potential risk of flight. Though Walker was listed as a resident of Streator, court records indicated his mother lives in Las Vegas, Nevada and his father resides in Chicago.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer said Walker has no previous criminal history and suggested the gunshot might have been an accident or reckless act, rather than a premeditated one.

Hamer said the participants all were minors and that alcohol was consumed. He characterized the fracas as “roughhousing” or a “tug of war.”

“How this injury occurred isn’t as clear-cut as the state alleges in its proffer,” Hamer said.

Sticka disputed the “accidental” theory. The judge, however, zeroed in on the allegation that Walker fled the scene and said he couldn’t get past the discharge of a gun and the resulting risk to the public.

“I’m going to detain him – for now,” Ryan said.

Walker will next appear for arraignment May 22 before Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni.