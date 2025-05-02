Home win for Sandwich, road triumph for Streator in Thursday softball: The Times Thursday Roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Softball

Sandwich 4, Johnsburg 2: At Sandwich on Thursday, the host Indians (8-8 overall, 5-4 Kishwaukee River Conference) secured a senior-night victory and got back to the .500 mark on the spring and above the break-even mark on the KRC loop.

“We capitalized on good hits and a few errors to push us ahead,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said, her team overcoming a one-run deficit with a three-run home half of the fifth.

Aubrey Cyr (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) earned the pitching win in relief of starter Brooklyn Marks (2 IP, 0 R, 1 K), who at the plate singled, doubled and hit a solo homer. Cyr had two hits with an RBI, while Jillian Freemon tripled and drove in two.

Streator 8, Reed-Custer 5: At Braidwood, the visiting Bulldogs (7-17 overall, 3-7 Illinois Central Eight) salvaged the ICE Conference series split by scoring eight times over the opening four innings, then holding on in the latter three.

Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 3 ER, 9 K) recorded the complete-game pitching victory for Streator, which offensively legged out five doubles – two off the bat of Morgan Kostal (two hits, two runs scored, two RBIs). Joyce Walkling (two hits, two RBIs), Mya Zavada (two hits, RBI) and Alexcia Middleton (hit, RBI) also paced the Bulldogs’ attack.

Streator senior Makenna Ondrey (Brian Hoxsey)

Baseball

Sandwich 10, Lisle 7: At Sandwich, the host Indians (11-11 overall) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to stun their former conference rival.

Braden Behringer (two hits, four RBIs), Chase Clark (two RBIs) and Nick Michalek (two hits, three runs scored) provided the bulk of the Sandwich offense in support of four pitchers. Diego Corral (2 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) started, Arlo Budd (2/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K) earned the win, and Clark (1 IP, 0 R, 0 K) notched the save.

Girls soccer

Lisle 5, Streator 0: At Lisle, the visiting Bulldogs (4-15 overall, 1-4 Illinois Central Eight) were shut out in their penultimate conference match.

Boys track and field

Marquette 3rd at St. Bede: At Peru, Marquette (42.5 team points) placed third and Earlville (25.25) fifth in a five-team meet won by Yorkville Christian (88.75).

Marquette’s 4x100 (46.15 seconds) and 4x200 (1:37.12) relay teams manned by Marcus Baker, Jimmy Lawha, Charlie McGrath and Jaboby Gooden both claimed first-place finishes, as did Caden Shreve (13.70 meters in the shot put).

Girls track and field

Earlville 3rd at St. Bede: At Peru, Earlville (51.5 team points) came in third and Marquette (41.5) fourth in a five-team meet won by the host Bruins (60).

Scoring event victories were: for Earlville – Bailey Miller (24.12 meters in the discus), Finley Jobst (13:19.52 in the 3,200; 6:10.09 in the 1,600); and for Marquette – Maggie Jewett (28.66 seconds in the 200).