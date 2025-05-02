Health officials urge caution as bird testing pauses due to avian flu concerns

The La Salle County Health Department will begin its annual vector surveillance program from May 1 to Oct. 15. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

This year, the department will not be collecting dead birds for West Nile virus testing because of the ongoing H5N1 avian flu outbreak.

If you find five or more dead wild birds in one area, contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources District Wildlife Biologist for LaSalle County at 779-702-8274.

To reduce the risk of spreading avian flu, follow these steps when disposing of dead birds:

Do not touch with bare hands. Wear disposable gloves or use a plastic bag turned inside-out to pick them up. Place the bird(s) in a second plastic bag and seal it. Dispose of in the trash where animals and children cannot access it. Remove gloves carefully and place them in a bag for disposal. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

If you develop flu-like symptoms within 10 days of handling dead birds, contact the La Salle County Health Department.

For more information on safe disposal or the bird flu, visit the Health Department’s website.