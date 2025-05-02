Bureau County grand jury: April 17, 2025

The following cases were considered on April 17 by the Bureau County Grand Jury. (Scott Anderson)

Agustin Ruiz, 30, of Ohio, Illinois was indicted on two counts of the Class 4 felony offense of domestic battery. He is accused of making contact of an insulting or provoking nature to two different household or family members and had been previously convicted of domestic battery in 2021. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

William H. Shan, 67, was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. He is accused of failing to register in accordance with the provisions of the sex offender registration act in that he failed to register within three days of establishing a residence in Spring Valley. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Dacia L. Nelson, 30, of Tiskilwa was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of a controlled substance (cocaine). She is accused of having in her possession less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a controlled substance, other than is authorized in the Illinois Controlled Substance Act. A troop from the Illinois State Police testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson, First Associate State’s Attorney Donna Engels, Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick andd Associated State’s Attorney William Brozovich. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There was on suppressed case.

These indictments are only accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.