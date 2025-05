Pictured are (from left) Willard Mott, Shelby Einhaus, Sam Sondgeroth, Hunter Staton and Jennifer Timmers at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture student judging conference at West Texas A&M University. (Photo provided by IVCC ag department)

Three Illinois Valley Community College agriculture students and program co-coordinators Willard Mott and Jennifer Timmers recently attended the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture student judging conference at West Texas A&M University, where students Shelby Einhaus, Sam Sondgeroth and Hunter Staton competed in soils judging, ag business management and ag mechanics.