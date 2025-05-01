Woodland hosts Operation Prom

Students watch a mock scenario of first responders reporting to a crash Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during an Operation Prom event at Woodland School in rural Streator. (Photo provided by Jacob Burcenski)

Every year, thousands of lives are lost to drunken driving.

While statistics paint a sobering picture, nothing compares to witnessing – or experiencing – the impact firsthand. This is the premise behind Operation Prom Night, Woodland School said in a news release.

Operation Prom Night is a simulation that involves a head-on collision between a driver who is impaired and an innocent victim going home from prom. It is a tool used by schools, police departments and safety organizations to educate communities and prevent future tragedies, the school said.

Woodland High School in rural Streator hosted Operation Prom Night on Wednesday along with participants from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Long Point Fire Department, Reading Fire Department, Streator Ambulance and Fire, Livingston County Coroner’s Office, Solon-Telford Funeral Home and OSF Life Flight.

After the sirens, jaws of life, ambulances and even OSF Life Flight helicopter landed on the football field, the students returned to the gym to see a memorial visitation for the mock victim. Each student walked up to the coffin as a stark reminder of what the simulation was all about. This was followed by speech presentations from each of the community participants, who talked to the students about the importance of driving safely, putting down the cellphones, buckling up seat belts and never driving impaired.

“As we approach summer, let us remember to always drive safely and responsibly,” the school said a statement.

Woodland High School thanked the participating organizations: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Reading Fire Department, Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Flowers Plus, Central Church of Christ, Marlee Reel, OSF Life Flight, Streator Fire and Ambulance Service, Mike Renner, Livingston County Coroner’s Office, Rhodes Auto Sales Service and Salvage and Long Point Fire Department.