A semi truck left the roadway and ended up in the median of Interstate 80 going eastbound near mile marker 74 on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Peru. Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation were called to the scene just after noon on Thursday. (Scott Anderson)

Crews are working to remove a semi from the median at mile marker 74 on Interstate 80 near Peru.

As a result, the eastbound lane is shut down in the construction zone.

Traffic is being diverted temporarily on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 70, which is the Plank Road exit in Peru. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are handling the operations at the scene.

