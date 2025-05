A shooting was reported Wednesday, April 30, 2025, on Arthur Street in Streator. (Tom Sistak)

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that an individual, identity not yet disclosed, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury. The injuries are not expected to be fatal.

Additional information is expected to be disclosed Thursday. The shooting is under investigation.