The Princeton Moose Lodge is hosting a sock hop dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 2. (Scott Anderson)

The dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a treat of hot dogs and brats. The public is welcome.

Dress up in vintage attire and or cruise in a vintage car to the sock hop if you wish, organizers said.