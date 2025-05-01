Peru Public Library announces May programs

The Peru Public Library announced programs to be held in May. (Derek Barichello)

The Peru Public Library announced programs to be held in May.

Financial Literacy Program

Central Bank and the Peru Public Library will hold the second workshop in their financial literacy program, “Every Day Savings,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 14. This free program is aimed at helping adults make smarter spending decisions and build stronger financial habits.

For more information, contact the Peru Public Library at 815-223-0229, ext. 213 or visit perulibrary.org.

Evening Storytime

Evening Storytime on Gardens with Miss Mackenzie will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, in the children’s library.

This evening will feature a garden-themed story perfect for all ages, followed by a hands-on craft where children will plant seeds to take home and watch them grow.

For more information, contact Mackenzie Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229, ext. 214 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org

Anime Club Party

The library will hosting an Anime Club end-of-school party from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, for teens ages 12 to 18.

For more information, contact Leah Meyers at 815-223-0229 or lmeyers@perulibrary.org.