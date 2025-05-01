Ottawa’s A Servant’s Heart Resale Boutique seeks donations, volunteers for community support

A Servant’s Heart Resale Boutique in Ottawa is seeking donations and volunteers to help fund its community programs. (Maribeth Wilson)

The shop’s proceeds go directly to helping the community by supporting the community kitchen and its care programs, which assist in homeless prevention and housing utility payments and provides personal care items such as clothing and furniture.

The organization is looking for additional assistance at the resale store. If interested, send contact information and a resume to terry@ashottawa.org.

The boutique is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2735 Columbus St. in Ottawa. Donations are accepted during business hours.

A Servant’s Heart serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa. The doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The organization is in need of nonperishable items for the micro pantry along with butter and produce to prepare meals.

Those wishing to help can drop off donations at 610 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those looking to volunteer can call client care manager Sonjia Martin at 815-434-3470.

For more information, visit ashottawa.org.