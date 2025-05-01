McKinley Elementary in Ottawa names April 2025 Champions of the Charter

McKinley Elementary School's April Champions of the Charter are Everly B., Crosby T., Fauna N., Thelma V., Emerson H., Beau B., Roen S., Jacob S., Evelyn A., Caleb S., Wayne A., Owen D., Ben W., Piper S., Cierra G., Za'Kiya W., London G. and Emma L. (Photo Provided by Heather Jackson)

McKinley Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for April 2025.

These students have shown extraordinary efforts in doing the right thing, being a positive role model and for demonstrating emotional intelligence, the school said in a news release.

The students recognized this month include Everly B., Crosby T., Fauna N., Thelma V., Emerson H., Beau B., Roen S., Jacob S., Evelyn A., Caleb S., Wayne A., Owen D., Ben W., Piper S., Cierra G., Za’Kiya W., London G. and Emma L.