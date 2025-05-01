La Salle shopper wins $250 in Save A Lot’s golden sweepstakes

Nancy Siekierka pictured with La Salle Save A Lot Manager Sandy Halberg after being awarded a $250 gift card as a part of the store's national golden sweepstakes campaign. (Photo provided by Lauren Burdine)

Nancy Siekierka, a La Salle shopper, was awarded a $250 gift card to Save A Lot as a part of its golden sweepstakes.

Siekierka was one of six winners who have been awarded a gift card.

Save A Lot, 802 Joliet St. in La Salle, launched the national golden sweepstakes Jan. 27 through its loyalty app, Save A Lot rewards, the company said in a news release.

The campaign, which ran through March 9, chose three winners a week to receive a $250 gift card.

For a list of the winners, visit Save A Lot’s website.