Baseball

IVC 2, Hall 1 (11 inn.): Jack Jablonski had two of Hall’s three hits, including a double, as the Red Devils fell in 11 innings in nonconference action on Wednesday in Chillicothe.

Jablonski, the starting pitcher, went five innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one earned run with six strikeouts. Braden Curran was tagged for the loss, pitching 5 1/3 innings in relief, allowing three hits, one earned run with six strikeouts.