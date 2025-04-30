With sights on landing some chains, Ottawa partners with consulting firm to boost development

The Ottawa City Council held a special meeting Tuesday at City Hall, where commissioners approved a two-year consulting agreement with Retail Strategies to help attract new retail and commercial development. (Derek Barichello)

The Ottawa City Council approved a two-year consulting services agreement with Retail Strategies, a firm that works with cities nationwide to attract new commercial and retail businesses.

Mayor Robb Hasty said the move is part of the city’s ongoing effort to grow its retail base and better market Ottawa’s strengths to national and regional businesses.

“Everyone jokes about wanting a Chick-fil-A or a Popeyes, but this is one of the ways you actually go about making those things happen.” — Robb Hasty, Ottawa mayor

The city previously partnered with a different consulting firm over the past three years, but Hasty said both city officials and residents were underwhelmed by the results.

“We think the community probably wasn’t too satisfied with them either,” Hasty said. “We’ve had a lot of good conversations with Retail Strategies. They’ve worked with companies we’ve had good luck with in the past, so we’re giving them a two-year opportunity.”

Hasty said Retail Strategies will act as a representative for the city, pitching Ottawa to potential retailers and highlighting local amenities, demographics and development opportunities.

“It’s the kind of work that can help attract anything from department stores and restaurants to big-box retailers,” he said. “Everyone jokes about wanting a Chick-fil-A or a Popeyes, but this is one of the ways you actually go about making those things happen.”

Retail Strategies also has connections with other firms already working on planning and development in Ottawa, which Hasty said will help streamline communication and goals across projects.