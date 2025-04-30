Live Well Mendota to host free National Prevention Week event

Live Well Mendota is hosting a free event to celebrate National Prevention Week on Tuesday, May 13, at the Civic Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive, Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

The day will include a Prescription Take-Back Event from 4–6 p.m., held in conjunction with state Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon. Community members can drive through the Civic Center’s parking lot to drop off any expired or unused medications. No questions will be asked, and the service is free.

A “Hidden in Plain Sight” exhibit will also take place from 4 to 6 p.m., offering adults the opportunity to walk through a mock teenager’s bedroom and learn how to identify signs of potential youth drug use. This event is limited to adults aged 21 and older.

To further support youth safety, adults are invited to attend a special presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. From 6 to 7 p.m., Special Agent Greg Czaczkowski will speak about current drug-use trends among youth and how drugs are being sold. From 7 to 8 p.m., BeSure Consulting will present how parents can monitor, manage and keep children safe online and on mobile devices.

For questions, call 815-539-7459 or email marteaga@mendotacity.com.

Live Well Mendota is a substance-prevention group. Funding for this event is made possible by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Partnerships for Success Grant Program.